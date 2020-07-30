Today’s Headlines

US Coronavirus Deaths Pass 150,000 (Guardian)

…CA Breaks More COVID Records (LAT)

…L.A. County Reports 91 COVID Deaths, Highest Single Day (LAT, SGV Tribune)

…CA Breaks More COVID Records (LAT) …L.A. County Reports 91 COVID Deaths, Highest Single Day (LAT, SGV Tribune) Lawsuit Alleges LAPD SWAT Team Encouraged Excessive Force and Retaliation (LAT)

Community Members Call New LAPD Initiative Hypocritical (CBS2)

Korean-Americans For Black Lives (L.A. Taco)

Bike-Share, E-Scooters Return To Long Beach After COVID Ban (LB Post)

Carnage: Baldwin Park Car Crash Kills Two (SGV Tribune)

Police Search For Glendale Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured 13-Year-Old (SGV Tribune)

City-Owned South L.A. Lots Slated For Supportive Housing (Urbanize)

7-Story Mixed Use Planned By Koreatown’s Wilshire/Vermont Station (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA