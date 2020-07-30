Today’s Headlines

  • US Coronavirus Deaths Pass 150,000 (Guardian)
    …CA Breaks More COVID Records (LAT)
    …L.A. County Reports 91 COVID Deaths, Highest Single Day (LAT, SGV Tribune)
  • Lawsuit Alleges LAPD SWAT Team Encouraged Excessive Force and Retaliation (LAT)
  • Community Members Call New LAPD Initiative Hypocritical (CBS2)
  • Korean-Americans For Black Lives (L.A. Taco)
  • Bike-Share, E-Scooters Return To Long Beach After COVID Ban (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Baldwin Park Car Crash Kills Two (SGV Tribune)
  • Police Search For Glendale Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured 13-Year-Old (SGV Tribune)
  • City-Owned South L.A. Lots Slated For Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
  • 7-Story Mixed Use Planned By Koreatown’s Wilshire/Vermont Station (Urbanize)

