- US Coronavirus Deaths Pass 150,000 (Guardian)
…CA Breaks More COVID Records (LAT)
…L.A. County Reports 91 COVID Deaths, Highest Single Day (LAT, SGV Tribune)
- Lawsuit Alleges LAPD SWAT Team Encouraged Excessive Force and Retaliation (LAT)
- Community Members Call New LAPD Initiative Hypocritical (CBS2)
- Korean-Americans For Black Lives (L.A. Taco)
- Bike-Share, E-Scooters Return To Long Beach After COVID Ban (LB Post)
- Carnage: Baldwin Park Car Crash Kills Two (SGV Tribune)
- Police Search For Glendale Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured 13-Year-Old (SGV Tribune)
- City-Owned South L.A. Lots Slated For Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- 7-Story Mixed Use Planned By Koreatown’s Wilshire/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
