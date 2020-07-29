Today’s Headlines
- For San Diego, July Is Deadliest Month Of COVID Pandemic (LAT)
…CA Can’t Re-Open Without Protecting Essential Workers (LAT)
…Coronavirus Surges Pushes Southern California Outside (LAT)
- Study: L.A. Could See Wave Of Mass Evictions (ABC7)
- LAPD Doubles Down On Community Policing, Which Activists Oppose (LAist)
…Pasadena Proposes New Police Oversight (SGV Tribune)
- Latest On Three LAPD Officers Charged With Falsifying Gang Data (Los Angeleno)
…DA Lacey Now Reviewing Hundreds Of LAPD Cases For False Data (LAT)
- Activists, Lawmakers Push To Remove Police From Mental Health Response (LAist)
- 38 Arrested In Beverly Hills Police Brutality Protest (L.A. Taco)
- L.A. CM Buscaino Pushing To Bring Back Bridge Home Police Enforcement (Knock)
- Sheriff Investigation: Not A Tampon In Frappuccino (Fox11)
- Feds Announce CARES COVID Stimulus Monies For Metro, Metrolink (CBS2, NBC4)
- Carnage: Montebello Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman (SGV Tribune)
- 5-Story Dahlia Supportive Housing Planned In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- Alissa Walker On Eating In A Glendale Mall Parking Lot (Curbed)
- L.A. Designates Outdoor Dining Space On the 101 Freeway Median (Onion)
