For San Diego, July Is Deadliest Month Of COVID Pandemic (LAT)

…CA Can’t Re-Open Without Protecting Essential Workers (LAT)

…Coronavirus Surges Pushes Southern California Outside (LAT)

LAPD Doubles Down On Community Policing, Which Activists Oppose (LAist)

…Pasadena Proposes New Police Oversight (SGV Tribune)

…DA Lacey Now Reviewing Hundreds Of LAPD Cases For False Data (LAT)

38 Arrested In Beverly Hills Police Brutality Protest (L.A. Taco)

L.A. CM Buscaino Pushing To Bring Back Bridge Home Police Enforcement (Knock)

Sheriff Investigation: Not A Tampon In Frappuccino (Fox11)

Feds Announce CARES COVID Stimulus Monies For Metro, Metrolink (CBS2, NBC4)

Carnage: Montebello Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman (SGV Tribune)

5-Story Dahlia Supportive Housing Planned In South L.A. (Urbanize)

Alissa Walker On Eating In A Glendale Mall Parking Lot (Curbed)

L.A. Designates Outdoor Dining Space On the 101 Freeway Median (Onion)

