Today’s Headlines
- CA Imperial County Hardest Hit By COVID-19 (LAT)
- Mayor Garcetti Announces More Police For Underserved Communities (Daily News)
…SBLA’s Sahra Sulaiman Critiques Mayor Garcetti’s Police Talk
- What the Sheriff vs. Supervisors Means For Constituents (LAist)
- Is Ryu A Progressive Fighter, Or A Nithya Raman Knock-Off? (LAT)
- Carnage: NoHo Hit-and-Run Driver Forces Car Into Tree (Daily News)
- 25-Story Lafayette Park Development Tops Out (Urbanize)
- Oil Industry Funds Police Organizations (Guardian)
- Metro CEO Phil Washington Advising Biden On Infrastructure (Tanya Snyder)
