Today’s Headlines

  • CA Imperial County Hardest Hit By COVID-19 (LAT)
  • Mayor Garcetti Announces More Police For Underserved Communities (Daily News)
    …SBLA’s Sahra Sulaiman Critiques Mayor Garcetti’s Police Talk
  • What the Sheriff vs. Supervisors Means For Constituents (LAist)
  • Is Ryu A Progressive Fighter, Or A Nithya Raman Knock-Off? (LAT)
  • Carnage: NoHo Hit-and-Run Driver Forces Car Into Tree (Daily News)
  • 25-Story Lafayette Park Development Tops Out (Urbanize)
  • Oil Industry Funds Police Organizations (Guardian)
  • Metro CEO Phil Washington Advising Biden On Infrastructure (Tanya Snyder)

