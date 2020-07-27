Today’s Headlines
- Black Lives Matter Protestors Gather At Westside Federal Building In Solidarity With Portland (LAist)
…Protests Reignite Across U.S. In Response To Portland (LAT)
- Minor Injuries and Arrests At Downtown L.A. Protests (LAT, Daily News)
- Protestors In Compton Demand Arrest of Sheriff Deputy Who Shot Andres Guardado (Daily News)
- Sheriff Sexist Slur, Blood Money Accusations Ramp Up Conflict With Supervisors (LAT)
- Less Lethal Weapons Still Blind, Maim and Kill (LAist)
- Uber/Lyft Driver Death Raises Questions About Gig Company Liability (LAT)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Long Beach Bicyclist (Biking in L.A.)
…Another Long Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Security Guard (KTLA)
…Freeway Crash Kills Man In Perris (SGV Tribune)
- Two Injured In Northridge Crash That Sheared Power Pole (Daily News)
- What Happens To Developments Caught In City Hall Scandal (LAT)
- 2020 A Landmark Year For Investor Actions On Climate Change (LAT)
- Metro To Kick Off G Line Bus Electrification Today (10:30 a.m. Garcetti Facebook Live)
