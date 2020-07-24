Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID Cases Surging, Calls For Workplace Scrutiny (LAT)
…CA COVID Deaths Top 8,000 (LAT)
- L.A. County Extends COVID Eviction Moratorium (Urbanize)
- Sheriff Villanueva Criticized For False Remark About County CEO (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Man In Long Beach Hit-and-Run (LB Post)
- Why Elon Musk’s Dodgers Stadium Tunnel Wasn’t Completed (Eastsider)
- Pasadena’s Project Wheelie Provides Repairs, Bikes To Low-Income Folks (Pasadena Now)
- Take the Metro Bike Share Online Survey This Month
- 8-Story Mixed-Use Planned By Vermont-Santa Monica B Line Station (Urbanize)
