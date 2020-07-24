Today’s Headlines

  • CA COVID Cases Surging, Calls For Workplace Scrutiny (LAT)
    …CA COVID Deaths Top 8,000 (LAT)
  • L.A. County Extends COVID Eviction Moratorium (Urbanize)
  • Sheriff Villanueva Criticized For False Remark About County CEO (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Man In Long Beach Hit-and-Run (LB Post)
  • Why Elon Musk’s Dodgers Stadium Tunnel Wasn’t Completed (Eastsider)
  • Pasadena’s Project Wheelie Provides Repairs, Bikes To Low-Income Folks (Pasadena Now)
  • Take the Metro Bike Share Online Survey This Month
  • 8-Story Mixed-Use Planned By Vermont-Santa Monica B Line Station (Urbanize)

