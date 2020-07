Today’s Headlines

Per Capita COVID Spread Worse In Suburban Counties Compared To L.A. (LAT)

L.A. Police Throw Protestor Out Of Wheelchair (Newsweek)

More On Downtown Burbank Street Closure For Dining And Distancing (Daily News)

Metro Crenshaw Train Clearance Testing In Progress (The Source)

Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Long Beach (LB Post)

…Driver Pleads No Contest In May Valley Village Crash That Killed One (Daily News)

…Police Seek Driver For Fatal South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash (CBS)

…Driver Pleads No Contest In May Valley Village Crash That Killed One (Daily News) …Police Seek Driver For Fatal South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash (CBS) Long Beach Adopts Vision Zero (LB Post)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA