SGV Connect 68: How Has COVID Changed Homeless Outreach and Metro Prepares to Say Goodbye to an Original Board Member

In our first interview, Damien reconnects with Teresa Eilers and Shawn Morrissey, both of whom appeared on the podcast last fall. Morrissey works with Union Station Homeless Services, a support and housing provider based in Pasadena, while Eilers is a coordinator for the Everyone In! Campaign in San Fernando Valley.

If you’d wants to get involved in your, sign up at Everyone In’s “Get Involved” page and a representative will get in touch with you.

In the interview, the trio discuss how COVID-19 has changed the way advocates reach out to people experiencing homelessness and the special challenges the pandemic presents. Some programs, such as Project Roomkey, have helped. So has a growing understanding of how the regional homeless crisis impacts everyone.

Second, Kris interviews Duarte City Councilmember and Metro Board Director John Fasana. Fasna has served as a Metro Board Member for 27 consecutive years, dating back to the first Metro Board in 1993. The interview provides a retrospective on Fasna’s career and time on the Metro Board. As you can imagine, a lot has changed.