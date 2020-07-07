This Week’s Events…

Tonight, 5:30 p.m. – Union Station Homeless Services kicks off its “Changing the Narrative” series, featuring key voices from the community in an open dialogue.Tonight’s topic, “Systemic Racism and the Housing Crisis” focuses on housing discrimination, income inequality, disparities in the justice system, generational poverty, and lack of access to opportunity. To make a reservation or to get more information, click here.

Tonight, 7:00 p.m. – Join the Los Angeles County Young Democrats for a conversation with Congressmember Karen Bass, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, about the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, her vision of the path forward on racial justice and equity, and how young people can take up the mantle in this fight. Register to attend on Zoom.

Tomorrow – Comments are due for potential changes to Phase II of the Gold Line Foothill Extension, by the close of business on July 8. Send your thoughts to LLevyBuch@foothillgoldline.org. If you need more information on the project or the proposed changes, read this article or visit the I Will Ride website.

Tomorrow – The Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition features a different restaurant every week as part of their #BikesMeanBusiness campaign. This week, they’re encouraging bicyclists to visit The Kitchen in Silver Lake. If you’re not a local and aren’t planning to pedal across the city, visit a local eatery and let them know you arrived by bike.

Thursday – Metro’s Recovery Task Force is developing a recovery plan to help Metro and LA County recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to advance mobility without congestion as a ‘new normal’. The Task Force is convening a virtual public meeting on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. to share its first 18 early action recommendations and to seek additional recovery ideas from the public. For details on how to attend online, visit the event’s Facebook page.