Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Council Proposes Shift Enforcement Away From LAPD, End Driving While Black (Bonin)
- L.A. Council Approves Unarmed Response Motion (CNN)
- LAUSD Cuts School Police Budget 35% (LAist, LAT)
- L.A. City Says Police Violence Restraining Order Unnecessary (KTLA, LAT)
- Protests Intensify DA Run-Off Election (LAT)
- LAT Sues Sheriffs Department To Release Misconduct Data
- Long Beach Street Vendor Beaten (YouTube)
- CA COVID Surge Breaks Record Second Day In A Row (LAT)
…L.A. County COVID Surges Three Days In A Row (LAT)
…COVID Surge Strains Hospital Capacity (LAT)
- Watts Activists, Including Bike Leader Jones, Feed Hungry During COVID (NBC)
