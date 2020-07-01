Today’s Headlines

L.A. Council Proposes Shift Enforcement Away From LAPD, End Driving While Black (Bonin)

L.A. Council Approves Unarmed Response Motion (CNN)

LAUSD Cuts School Police Budget 35% (LAist, LAT)

L.A. City Says Police Violence Restraining Order Unnecessary (KTLA, LAT)

Protests Intensify DA Run-Off Election (LAT)

LAT Sues Sheriffs Department To Release Misconduct Data

Long Beach Street Vendor Beaten (YouTube)

CA COVID Surge Breaks Record Second Day In A Row (LAT)

…L.A. County COVID Surges Three Days In A Row (LAT)

…COVID Surge Strains Hospital Capacity (LAT)

Watts Activists, Including Bike Leader Jones, Feed Hungry During COVID (NBC)

