Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Council Proposes Shift Enforcement Away From LAPD, End Driving While Black (Bonin)
  • L.A. Council Approves Unarmed Response Motion (CNN)
  • LAUSD Cuts School Police Budget 35% (LAist, LAT)
  • L.A. City Says Police Violence Restraining Order Unnecessary (KTLA, LAT)
  • Protests Intensify DA Run-Off Election (LAT)
  • LAT Sues Sheriffs Department To Release Misconduct Data
  • Long Beach Street Vendor Beaten (YouTube)
  • CA COVID Surge Breaks Record Second Day In A Row (LAT)
    …L.A. County COVID Surges Three Days In A Row (LAT)
    …COVID Surge Strains Hospital Capacity (LAT)
  • Watts Activists, Including Bike Leader Jones, Feed Hungry During COVID (NBC)

