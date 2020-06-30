Today’s Headlines
- Due To COVID-19 Spread, County Closes Beaches Over July 4 Weekend (Eastsider, Daily News, LAT)
…Closure Includes Beach Bike Path (Biking in L.A.)
…California COVID Pandemic In Perilous Phase (LAT)
- Palmdale Struggles With Racist History (LAist)
- More On Gold Line Extension Parking Reductions (SGV Tribune)
- How Communities Shape Streets (Medium)
- Downey Council Candidate Alexandria Contreras Bikes Everywhere (Downey Patriot)
