Today’s Headlines
- Mayor Urges L.A. To Stay Home As COVID-19 Spikes (LAT)
- More On Metro Move To Shift Away From Armed Police Response (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
- CA Adopts Zero Emission Truck Rule (LAT)
- Metro Board Chair Passes From Butts To Garcetti (SGV Tribune)
- Ticketing Disabled Parking Scofflaws (SGV Tribune)
- One Cost Of Huizar Scandal: Less Affordable Housing (LAT)
- Less Driving Makes Mountain Lions Safer (Daily News)
- Atwater Walk/Bike/Horse River Bridge Open Without Fanfare (Eastsider)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA