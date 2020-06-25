Today’s Headlines

  • While Tearing Down Racist Monuments, Don’t Forget L.A.’s Freeways (LAT)
    …Communities Editor Sulaiman Puts Freeways In Larger Racism Context (@sahra Twitter)
    …Editor Linton Critiques Putting Harm In Past When Metro & Caltrans Still Building Freeways (SBLA Twitter)
  • L.A. City Council Committee Approves Step Toward Unarmed Response (LAist)
  • Metro Board Vote Today On Unarmed Response (ABC7, Daily News)
  • California Sees Record Jump In Coronavirus Cases (LAT)
    …Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino And Riverside Counties Seeing COVID Hospitalization Spikes (LAT)
  • Bicycling Sees Boom During COVID (LAT)
  • Latest On L.A. Slow Streets Program (LAist)
    …Councilmember Ryu Introduces Motion For Permanent Slow Streets (The Hub)
    In 2015 Ryu Was Against Mobility Plan Permanent Slow Street On 4th
  • Resetting L.A.’s Approach To Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
  • How Transportation Planners Can Better Serve Black and Brown People (Seattle Times)

