Today’s Headlines

  • City Council Budget Committee Approves $133M Cut From Proposed Police Budget (LAT)
  • Why People Are Pushing For Police Out Of LAUSD (LAist)
  • Native Americans Led Toppling Of El Pueblo Serra Statue (L.A. Taco)
  • Councilmember Huizar Arrested In City Council Corruption Scandal (LAT, Daily News)
  • Porter Ranch NC Voting Whether Councilmember Lee Should Resign For Scandal (Daily News)
  • Pandemic Will Change Cities (LAT)
  • More On New Bus Lanes Being Installed On 5th And 6th Streets In DTLA (The Source)
  • Santa Monica Expanding Outside Dining On Main Street
  • Court Rules For Hollywood Development, Against AIDS Healthcare Foundation (Urbanize)

