Today’s Headlines
- City Council Budget Committee Approves $133M Cut From Proposed Police Budget (LAT)
- Why People Are Pushing For Police Out Of LAUSD (LAist)
- Native Americans Led Toppling Of El Pueblo Serra Statue (L.A. Taco)
- Councilmember Huizar Arrested In City Council Corruption Scandal (LAT, Daily News)
- Porter Ranch NC Voting Whether Councilmember Lee Should Resign For Scandal (Daily News)
- Pandemic Will Change Cities (LAT)
- More On New Bus Lanes Being Installed On 5th And 6th Streets In DTLA (The Source)
- Santa Monica Expanding Outside Dining On Main Street
- Court Rules For Hollywood Development, Against AIDS Healthcare Foundation (Urbanize)
