This Week In Livable Streets

Virtually attend Metro board, East Valley L.A. River meeting, Metro SEED School meeting, and COVID-19 briefings.

Monday 6/22 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings have shifted down to just Mondays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived at the mayor's Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Tuesday 6/23 – The L.A. City Bureau of Engineering is hosting a virtual open house on building the L.A. River walk/bike path through the San Fernando Valley. The event takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. and focuses on the Studio City stretch between Lankershim and Whitsett. Details at CiclaValley.

Wednesday 6/24 – Metro is hosting a virtual update on the SEED School for transportation workforce development that Metro is shepherding on Vermont Avenue at Manchester Avenue in South L.A. The call will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. RSVP, submit questions, and other details at The Source.

Thursday 6/25 – The Metro board will convene its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. this Thursday. Details at Metro meeting webpage.

