Today’s Headlines

Metro Hosts State Of the Agency Presentations (The Source)

Despite Some Protections, Landlords Evicting Blacks and Latinxs (KTLA, LAT)

LAPD Chief Does 180, Supports Non-Armed Response To Non-Violent Calls (LAist)

Carnage: Driver Kills One Flipping Car Into Silver Lake Storefront (KTLA, LAist, Biking in L.A., Eastsider, LAT)

…10 Freeway Crash Kills Three In Ontario (SGV Tribune)

…Suspect Arrested In 2019 Fatal Wrong-Way Crash In Newport Beach (LAT)

…10 Freeway Crash Kills Three In Ontario (SGV Tribune) …Suspect Arrested In 2019 Fatal Wrong-Way Crash In Newport Beach (LAT) Driver Flips Car On South L.A. Residential Street (Reddit)

Inclusive Action Now Certified Community Development Financial Institution To Serve Vendors

Beverly Hills And Long Beach Plan To Streamline Mixed-Use Development (Urbanize)

L.A. County Plans To Streamline Housing In Unincorporated Areas (Urbanize)

Park To Playa Pedestrian Bridge Taking Shape (Urbanize)

CiclaValley And Daughter Bike Through UCLA

L.A. Resets Parker Center Redevelopment Process (Urbanize)

Court Tosses Out San Diego Climate Plan, Deems It Unlawful (LAT)

Orange And Ventura Counties See COVID Spread After Reopening (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA