- People’s Budget Defunding Police Hearing Today 10 a.m. (LAist)
…What Defunding Police Is Not (LAT)
- All Black Lives Matter March Calls For LGBTQ And Racial Justice (LAT, LAist)
…Hollywood Gets ‘All Black Lives Matter’ Temporary Street Mural (Reddit, LAT)
- Women and Non-Gender-Conforming Protestors Tell Of Horrific Treatment (L.A. Taco)
- Palmdale Leaders Urge Investigation in Robert Fuller’s Death by Hanging (LAist, LAT)
- O’Farrell Motion Calls For $30M in COVID CARE Act Funds For Hollywood Blvd Re-Do (Urbanize)
- Republicans Call To Stop Inflation-Tied Increase In CA Gas Tax (LAT)
