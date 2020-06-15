Today’s Headlines

  • People’s Budget Defunding Police Hearing Today 10 a.m. (LAist)
    …What Defunding Police Is Not (LAT)
  • All Black Lives Matter March Calls For LGBTQ And Racial Justice (LAT, LAist)
    …Hollywood Gets ‘All Black Lives Matter’ Temporary Street Mural (Reddit, LAT)
  • Women and Non-Gender-Conforming Protestors Tell Of Horrific Treatment (L.A. Taco)
  • Palmdale Leaders Urge Investigation in Robert Fuller’s Death by Hanging (LAist, LAT)
  • O’Farrell Motion Calls For $30M in COVID CARE Act Funds For Hollywood Blvd Re-Do (Urbanize)
  • Republicans Call To Stop Inflation-Tied Increase In CA Gas Tax (LAT)

