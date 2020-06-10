Today’s Headlines

Time Will Tell If CA COVID-19 Reopening Too Fast (LAT)

L.A. Police Union Spent Big In L.A. Elections (LAT)

Calls To Defund LAUSD School Police (EdEx, LAist, Daily News, KTLA)

LAPD Officer Charged For Videotaped Boyle Heights Beating (Daily News, Eastsider, LAT, Sentinel, ABC7)

Tamika Butler: Systemic Racism Can’t Be Dismantled Without Tackling It Within Cycling (Bicycling)

Gold Line Adjacent Housing Planned In East L.A. (Urbanize)

…Though Developer Conceded Less Housing More Parking (@calwatch)

Pasadena Approves $1M For Rental Assistance (SGV Tribune)

