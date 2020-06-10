Today’s Headlines

  • Time Will Tell If CA COVID-19 Reopening Too Fast (LAT)
  • L.A. Police Union Spent Big In L.A. Elections (LAT)
  • Calls To Defund LAUSD School Police (EdEx, LAist, Daily News, KTLA)
  • LAPD Officer Charged For Videotaped Boyle Heights Beating (Daily News, Eastsider, LAT, Sentinel, ABC7)
  • Tamika Butler: Systemic Racism Can’t Be Dismantled Without Tackling It Within Cycling (Bicycling)
  • Gold Line Adjacent Housing Planned In East L.A. (Urbanize)
    …Though Developer Conceded Less Housing More Parking (@calwatch)
  • Culver City Could Make Temporary Rent Stabilization Permanent (Urbanize)
  • Pasadena Approves $1M For Rental Assistance (SGV Tribune)

