Today’s Headlines
- Time Will Tell If CA COVID-19 Reopening Too Fast (LAT)
- L.A. Police Union Spent Big In L.A. Elections (LAT)
- Calls To Defund LAUSD School Police (EdEx, LAist, Daily News, KTLA)
- LAPD Officer Charged For Videotaped Boyle Heights Beating (Daily News, Eastsider, LAT, Sentinel, ABC7)
- Tamika Butler: Systemic Racism Can’t Be Dismantled Without Tackling It Within Cycling (Bicycling)
- Gold Line Adjacent Housing Planned In East L.A. (Urbanize)
…Though Developer Conceded Less Housing More Parking (@calwatch)
- Culver City Could Make Temporary Rent Stabilization Permanent (Urbanize)
- Pasadena Approves $1M For Rental Assistance (SGV Tribune)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA