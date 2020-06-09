Today’s Headlines

Stories From the Hundreds Arrested For Peaceful Protests (LAT)

L.A. Budget Committee Input Urges Cuts To LAPD (LAT)

LAT Looks Into L.A. County’s 885 Law Enforcement Killings Since 2000

“Safe Streets” Are Not Safe For Black Lives (CityLab)

Project Roomkey Placed Homeless In Hotels, But Fewer Than CA Projected (LAist)

LADOT Planning Street Improvements:

…On 6 Miles Of Avalon Boulevard in South L.A. (LADOT Instagram)

…Bus and Bike Lanes On 5th and 6th Streets in DTLA (Metro presentation)

…Around Exposition Park (Urbanize)

Foothill Gold Line May Trim Park-and-Ride (Urbanize)

COVID-19 Spiking Among L.A. County Latinx (LAist)

Chinese Electric Bus Maker BYD Late On Fulfilling CA PPE Mask Contract (LAT)

ACLU Sues L.A. City Over Scooter Data Collection (LAist)

