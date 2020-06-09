Today’s Headlines
- Stories From the Hundreds Arrested For Peaceful Protests (LAT)
- L.A. Budget Committee Input Urges Cuts To LAPD (LAT)
- LAT Looks Into L.A. County’s 885 Law Enforcement Killings Since 2000
- “Safe Streets” Are Not Safe For Black Lives (CityLab)
- Project Roomkey Placed Homeless In Hotels, But Fewer Than CA Projected (LAist)
- LADOT Planning Street Improvements:
…On 6 Miles Of Avalon Boulevard in South L.A. (LADOT Instagram)
…Bus and Bike Lanes On 5th and 6th Streets in DTLA (Metro presentation)
…Around Exposition Park (Urbanize)
- Foothill Gold Line May Trim Park-and-Ride (Urbanize)
- COVID-19 Spiking Among L.A. County Latinx (LAist)
- Chinese Electric Bus Maker BYD Late On Fulfilling CA PPE Mask Contract (LAT)
- ACLU Sues L.A. City Over Scooter Data Collection (LAist)
