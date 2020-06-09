Today’s Headlines

  • Stories From the Hundreds Arrested For Peaceful Protests (LAT)
  • L.A. Budget Committee Input Urges Cuts To LAPD (LAT)
  • LAT Looks Into L.A. County’s 885 Law Enforcement Killings Since 2000
  • “Safe Streets” Are Not Safe For Black Lives (CityLab)
  • Project Roomkey Placed Homeless In Hotels, But Fewer Than CA Projected (LAist)
  • LADOT Planning Street Improvements:
    …On 6 Miles Of Avalon Boulevard in South L.A. (LADOT Instagram)
    …Bus and Bike Lanes On 5th and 6th Streets in DTLA (Metro presentation)
    …Around Exposition Park (Urbanize)
  • Foothill Gold Line May Trim Park-and-Ride (Urbanize)
  • COVID-19 Spiking Among L.A. County Latinx (LAist)
  • Chinese Electric Bus Maker BYD Late On Fulfilling CA PPE Mask Contract (LAT)
  • ACLU Sues L.A. City Over Scooter Data Collection (LAist)

