Large Police Brutality Protests Continue Across Southern California (LAT)

L.A. City Proposes Cutting LAPD Budget By $150M (LAT, LAist)

ACLU and BLM Sue Against Unlawful Curfews

…Sheriff Says Curfew Continues Until Protests Are Gone (KTLA)

Anglenos Speak On Policing In Their Neighborhoods (LAist)

Videos Of Police Misconduct Surfacing (L.A. Taco, LAT)

…Watch Nick Andert‘s Garcetti LAPD Lowlights Reel

L.A. Reopening Plan Leaves Street Vendors Out (LAT)

Fundraiser Justin Kim Pleads Guilty In City Hall Corruption Scandal (LAT)

