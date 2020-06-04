Today’s Headlines

  • Large Police Brutality Protests Continue Across Southern California (LAT)
  • L.A. City Proposes Cutting LAPD Budget By $150M (LAT, LAist)
  • ACLU and BLM Sue Against Unlawful Curfews
    …Sheriff Says Curfew Continues Until Protests Are Gone (KTLA)
  • KCRW Interviews Civil Rights Lawyer Connie Rice On Uprisings
  • Anglenos Speak On Policing In Their Neighborhoods (LAist)
  • Videos Of Police Misconduct Surfacing (L.A. Taco, LAT)
    …Watch Nick Andert‘s Garcetti LAPD Lowlights Reel
  • Driver Cuts Through Protesters In Newport Beach (@Acyn, Biking in L.A.)
  • L.A. Reopening Plan Leaves Street Vendors Out (LAT)
  • Fundraiser Justin Kim Pleads Guilty In City Hall Corruption Scandal (LAT)

