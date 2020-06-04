Today’s Headlines
- Large Police Brutality Protests Continue Across Southern California (LAT)
- L.A. City Proposes Cutting LAPD Budget By $150M (LAT, LAist)
- ACLU and BLM Sue Against Unlawful Curfews
…Sheriff Says Curfew Continues Until Protests Are Gone (KTLA)
- KCRW Interviews Civil Rights Lawyer Connie Rice On Uprisings
- Anglenos Speak On Policing In Their Neighborhoods (LAist)
- Videos Of Police Misconduct Surfacing (L.A. Taco, LAT)
…Watch Nick Andert‘s Garcetti LAPD Lowlights Reel
- Driver Cuts Through Protesters In Newport Beach (@Acyn, Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. Reopening Plan Leaves Street Vendors Out (LAT)
- Fundraiser Justin Kim Pleads Guilty In City Hall Corruption Scandal (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA