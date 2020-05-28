Today’s Headlines

  • COVID-19 Worse In Poor Communities (LAT)
  • Black Lives Matter Protestors Block DTLA Freeway Over Police Killing George Floyd (LAT)
    …CHP Drives Cars Into Crowd (NBC)
  • Beverly Hills Wilshire Closure Decking To Be Complete Early June (The Source)
  • Mid-City West Slow Street Catches On Quckly (Beverly Press)
  • Slow Streets Coming To Unincorporated County Areas (Urbanize)
  • Whittier Temporarily Closing Greenleaf Avenue For Expanding Dining, Shops Into Street (Greenleaf Guardian)
  • Pasadena Over-Engineered Rose Bowl Loop Re-Opening (Pasadena Star News)
  • The Source Previews Today’s Metro Board Meeting
  • 7-Story Mixed-Use Apartments Planned at Vermont/Expo (Urbanize)
  • Former Huizar Staffer Esparza Pleads Guilty In City Hall Corruption Scandal (NBC, LAT)

