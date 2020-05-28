Today’s Headlines

COVID-19 Worse In Poor Communities (LAT)

Black Lives Matter Protestors Block DTLA Freeway Over Police Killing George Floyd (LAT)

…CHP Drives Cars Into Crowd (NBC)

…CHP Drives Cars Into Crowd (NBC) Beverly Hills Wilshire Closure Decking To Be Complete Early June (The Source)

Mid-City West Slow Street Catches On Quckly (Beverly Press)

Slow Streets Coming To Unincorporated County Areas (Urbanize)

Whittier Temporarily Closing Greenleaf Avenue For Expanding Dining, Shops Into Street (Greenleaf Guardian)

Pasadena Over-Engineered Rose Bowl Loop Re-Opening (Pasadena Star News)

The Source Previews Today’s Metro Board Meeting

7-Story Mixed-Use Apartments Planned at Vermont/Expo (Urbanize)

Former Huizar Staffer Esparza Pleads Guilty In City Hall Corruption Scandal (NBC, LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA