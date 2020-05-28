Today’s Headlines
- COVID-19 Worse In Poor Communities (LAT)
- Black Lives Matter Protestors Block DTLA Freeway Over Police Killing George Floyd (LAT)
…CHP Drives Cars Into Crowd (NBC)
- Beverly Hills Wilshire Closure Decking To Be Complete Early June (The Source)
- Mid-City West Slow Street Catches On Quckly (Beverly Press)
- Slow Streets Coming To Unincorporated County Areas (Urbanize)
- Whittier Temporarily Closing Greenleaf Avenue For Expanding Dining, Shops Into Street (Greenleaf Guardian)
- Pasadena Over-Engineered Rose Bowl Loop Re-Opening (Pasadena Star News)
- The Source Previews Today’s Metro Board Meeting
- 7-Story Mixed-Use Apartments Planned at Vermont/Expo (Urbanize)
- Former Huizar Staffer Esparza Pleads Guilty In City Hall Corruption Scandal (NBC, LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA