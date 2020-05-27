Today’s Headlines

  • CA Reopening Too Quickly Is Risky (LAT)
    …L.A. County COVID-19 Threat Still Looms (LAT)
    …As County Reopening Stores, Religious Services (KTLA, Daily News)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injured Pedestrian Near Beverly Center (CBS)
  • Big Oil Loses Legal Appeal In Climate Lawsuit (LAT)
  • Move L.A. Encourages Folks To Take Metro’s BRT Survey
  • Three Metro CNG Buses Catch Fire In Carson Yard (LAT, Daily Breeze)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Critics Criticize Possible Operations Subsidy (LAT)
  • Can E-Scooters Survive the Pandemic? (L.A. Magazine)
  • 7-Story Koreatown Apartments Planned Near Wilshire/Vermont (Urbanize)

