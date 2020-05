Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Tentatively Planning Re-Opening Steps For July 4 (KTLA, LAT, Daily News)

Mike Bonin Talks Slow Streets (KPCC)

Protected Bike Lanes Installed On 7th Street (Urbanize)

…Drivers Parking Cars In 7th Street Lanes (Biking in L.A.)

Metro Bus Crashes Into Pole In South L.A., Injuring Six (CBS)

County Approves New Zoning for South L.A. Communities Of Westmont and West Athens (Urbanize)

L.A.’s Post-COVID Potential To Be Bike-Friendly (CoMotion)

Lime Pulls Jump Bikes/Scooters Out Of Santa Monica (SMDP)

LAT Profiles Garcetti Deputy Mayor Ray Chan Enmeshed In City Hall Corruption

