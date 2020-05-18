Today’s Headlines

  • Pasadena Could Turn Colorado Blvd Into Giant Ped Plaza (CBS)
  • L.A. City Considering Car-Free Streets (Urbanize)
  • Metro Looks To Add Centinela Grade Separation To Crenshaw Line (Numble)
  • DTLA’s 7th Street has Protected Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
  • Councilmembers Call For Huizar To Resign Over Corruption Scandal (LAT)
  • Apartements Planned For Echo Park Taix Site (Urbanize)
  • Supportive Housing Planned By Metro Rosa Parks Station (Urbanize)
  • Apartments Under Construction At El Monte Bus Station (Urbanize)
  • Judge Orders L.A. To Move Homeless People Away From Freeways (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA