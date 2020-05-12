Eyes on the Street: New Bike Lanes on York in Eagle Rock

L.A. City Transportation Department crews were adding thermoplastic striping today on new bike lanes on York Boulevard in Eagle Rock.

The new bike lanes are on two parts of York, with a 2-block stretch in between where the street appears to be too narrow to easily add bike lanes. The lanes extend 0.4 miles from Verdugo Road to the Glendale city limits at York and Aguilar Street. Immediately within the city of Glendale, the facility continues as signed and sharrow-ed Glendale “greenway” bike route.

Just east of Verdugo, the bike lanes re-emerge for a quarter mile from Avenue 41 to Avenue 42.

The lanes don’t quite connect to L.A. city’s existing lanes on York from Eagle Rock Boulevard to the South Pasadena city limits, installed in 2010. Between Avenue 42 and Eagle Rock Boulevard, York is somewhat narrower, and hilly.

The new bike lanes are in Council District 14, represented by City Councilmember José Huizar.