Watch Metro’s Rail and BRT Network Grow in a Fun Unofficial Video

This highly watchable video came out last month, but somehow escaped Streetsblog L.A. editor attention until this week. The (Unofficial) 2020 Update on L.A. Metro Projects was created by YouTuber nandert. It’s a snapshot of where Metro is with all of its rail and Bus Rapid Transit projects currently under construction, being planned, or recently funded under Metro sales tax measures. The video is informative, smart, fast-paced, and funny.

Metro’s rail and BRT is indeed ambitious. As the video notes, in a couple decades few parts of the county will be left unserved.

The video is accurate in noting that there are currently some really big COVID-19 caveats casting shadows on funding for Metro’s future capital projects.

Several projects already under construction – Purple Line, Regional Connector, Crenshaw – have seen worthwhile modest acceleration under the COVID-19 safer-at-home lull in car traffic. Unfortunately Metro is already seeing sales tax revenues down between a quarter and a third due to the economic recession. Though accelerating highway and rail projects for completion by the 2028 Olympics remains theoretically possible, the video properly notes that Metro will not be able to count on sales tax revenue for acceleration.

Any near-term acceleration would likely hinge on some kind of infrastructure stimulus monies from the federal government. The current administration has been unable to generate any major federal infrastructure program, and indeed has delayed transit infrastructure funds for L.A. County.