Today’s Headlines
- Newsom OKs Some CA Businesses Reopening This Week (LAT)
…Garcetti: Not Safe To Re-Open L.A. With COVID-19 Deaths Still Rampant (LAT, Daily News)
- Supervisor Hahn Calls For Requiring Masks For Transit Riders (LAT, NBC, Eastsider, Daily News)
…Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Requiring Masks On Board Starting Today
- Echo Park Lake Now Has One-Way Foot Traffic Signs (Reddit)
- Democrats Charge Black Voter Disenfranchisement In North County Congress Seat Runoff (LAist)
- Slow Neighborhood Streets In Bike Plan Were Never Implemented (Biking in L.A.)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA