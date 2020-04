Today’s Headlines

U.S. Hits 50,000 COVID-19 Deaths (LAT)

…COVID-19 Deaths Rising In CA (LAT)

…Heat Wave Could Make CA Stay-at-Home More Difficult (LAT)

The Pandemic Has Turned L.A. Into A Walking City (NYT)

CA Cities Face Massive Budget Shortfall (LAist)

Metro Temporarily Closing Six Subway Entrances (Daily News)

L.A. Had Some Of Planet’s Best Air Quality On Earth Day (CBS)

For Distancing, LADOT Limiting Numbers On DASH Shuttles (Urbanize)

Beverly Hills Council Votes Down Temporary Open Streets During COVID-19 (Beverly Press)

What’s At Stake In May 12 Special Election For Katie Hill Seat (LAist)

