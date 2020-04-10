Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Announces Short-Term Service Changes Starting 4/19 (The Source)
  • Bonin Notes Republicans in NH to the Left of LA City Council on Evictions (Twitter)
  • Post COVID19, Affordable Housing May Be More Expensive to Build (LAT)
  • City Signs Off on 2.2. Miles of Complete Streets on Avalon in South L.A. (Urbanize)
  • How Can Bus Drivers Be Protected? (Press Enterprise)
  • Bakersfield Embracing Bikes During Pandemic (Bakersfield.com)
  • No Surprise: Cyclists Noticing the Air Is Cleaner (Spectrum1)
  • Burbank Turns Off the Beg Buttons to Cross the Street (LAT)
  • Finance Firm Predicts US Will Embrace High Speed Rail Post COVID (Railway Mag)
  • Family Offers Reward for News on Hit and Run Driver Who Killed Teacher (LBPost)

Get National Headlines at Streetsblog USA, State Headlines at Streetsblog CA