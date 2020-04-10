Today’s Headlines
- Metro Announces Short-Term Service Changes Starting 4/19 (The Source)
- Bonin Notes Republicans in NH to the Left of LA City Council on Evictions (Twitter)
- Post COVID19, Affordable Housing May Be More Expensive to Build (LAT)
- City Signs Off on 2.2. Miles of Complete Streets on Avalon in South L.A. (Urbanize)
- How Can Bus Drivers Be Protected? (Press Enterprise)
- Bakersfield Embracing Bikes During Pandemic (Bakersfield.com)
- No Surprise: Cyclists Noticing the Air Is Cleaner (Spectrum1)
- Burbank Turns Off the Beg Buttons to Cross the Street (LAT)
- Finance Firm Predicts US Will Embrace High Speed Rail Post COVID (Railway Mag)
- Family Offers Reward for News on Hit and Run Driver Who Killed Teacher (LBPost)
