Today’s Headlines

Metro Announces Short-Term Service Changes Starting 4/19 (The Source)

Bonin Notes Republicans in NH to the Left of LA City Council on Evictions (Twitter)

Post COVID19, Affordable Housing May Be More Expensive to Build (LAT)

City Signs Off on 2.2. Miles of Complete Streets on Avalon in South L.A. (Urbanize)



How Can Bus Drivers Be Protected? ( Press Enterprise

Bakersfield Embracing Bikes During Pandemic (Bakersfield.com)

No Surprise: Cyclists Noticing the Air Is Cleaner (Spectrum1)

Burbank Turns Off the Beg Buttons to Cross the Street (LAT)

Finance Firm Predicts US Will Embrace High Speed Rail Post COVID (Railway Mag)

Family Offers Reward for News on Hit and Run Driver Who Killed Teacher (LBPost)

Get National Headlines at Streetsblog USA, State Headlines at Streetsblog CA