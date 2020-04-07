Today’s Headlines

So. Cal COVID-19 Cases Outpacing Bay Area (LAT)

…L.A. County Leaders: Stay Inside This Week (LAT)

…Even When Going Out, Stay In Neighborhood (Biking in L.A.)

Advocates Sue To Get Vulnerable Out Of ICE Detention (LAT)

Renters Facing Tough Decisions (Curbed)

Without Rent Forgiveness, Homelessness Could Increase (LAist)

St. Vincent Hospital To Serve As COVID-19 Surge Facility (Eastsider)

…LB Convention Center And Queen Mary Also For Surge (Urbanize)

…Pasadena Convention Center Also For Surge (SGV Tribune)

…Navy Ship Mercy Ready For More Non-COVID Patients (LAist)

Some Bus Drivers Support Metro Shutting Down (CBS)

LADOT Opening Pick-Up Spaces At Restaurants (Urbanize)

Purple Line Extension Section 1 Tunnel Machine Reaches Fairfax (The Source)

