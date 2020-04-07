Today’s Headlines

  • So. Cal COVID-19 Cases Outpacing Bay Area (LAT)
    …L.A. County Leaders: Stay Inside This Week (LAT)
    …Even When Going Out, Stay In Neighborhood (Biking in L.A.)
  • Virus Spreading Through CA Prisons (LAT)
  • Advocates Sue To Get Vulnerable Out Of ICE Detention (LAT)
  • Renters Facing Tough Decisions (Curbed)
  • Without Rent Forgiveness, Homelessness Could Increase (LAist)
  • St. Vincent Hospital To Serve As COVID-19 Surge Facility (Eastsider)
    …LB Convention Center And Queen Mary Also For Surge (Urbanize)
    …Pasadena Convention Center Also For Surge (SGV Tribune)
    …Navy Ship Mercy Ready For More Non-COVID Patients (LAist)
  • L.A. Working To Address Drivers Speeding During Pandemic (LAT)
  • Some Bus Drivers Support Metro Shutting Down (CBS)
  • LADOT Opening Pick-Up Spaces At Restaurants (Urbanize)
  • Purple Line Extension Section 1 Tunnel Machine Reaches Fairfax (The Source)
  • Follow SBLA Editor @sahrasulaiman Tweeting Today’s L.A. Council Meeting

