SGV Connect 62.2: Being Better SGV Coyote Stewards and Fill Out Your Census!

For anyone who lives in the SGV, and frankly throughout Los Angeles County, coyotes are a regular reality. Whether hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains or walking down Valley Boulevard, hearing a coyote’s yelp or spotting its thin frame crossing a street is common. But how we should interact with these wildlife neighbors isn’t always clear.

On part two of this week’s SGV Connect, we spoke with Natalya Romo, the program manager of the Neighborhood Coyote Program, and Alexander Fung, a management analyst with the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, about how this program is engaging and educating residents to become better stewards of the coyote population. The program has been sharing information about how they should act when coming across a coyote, how to report a sighting, and how to deter coyotes from making themselves at home in a neighborhood – leaving pet food and water out would be a no-no.

People can find this info on the SGV COG website or by calling their hotline at (626)278-8039. Residents who also want to report a coyote sighting can call the number; calls are documented and reported to the University of California Cooperative Extension’s Coyote Cacher program.

The Coyote program is a pilot of 10 SGV cities which include:

City of Arcadia

City of Alhambra

City of Azusa

City of Covina

City of Irwindale

City of Montebello

City of Rosemead

City of San Gabriel

City of San Marino

City of Temple City

Residents outside of these cities can call and will be referred to their local animal control agency or their respective government agency, the Neighborhood Coyote Program.

Hotline: (626)278-8039, 8:00 a.m.-6:00p.m., Monday-Thursday

And if you missed our special podcast last week on the census, make sure to give it a listen. Also, FILL OUT YOUR CENSUS FORM!

