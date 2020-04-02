Today’s Headlines
- Coronavirus Cases Approach 10,000 As CA Braces For Surge (LAT)
- L.A. Installed Handwashing Stations, They’re Drying Up (Curbed)
- Management Company Accidentally Helps Renters Organize Strike (Curbed)
- Streets for All Pushing For Safer Streets Under COVID-19
- More On Beverly Hills Subway Construction Acceleration (Curbed, Urbanize, The Source)
- Traffic “Accidents” Reduced Half Under COVID-19 (LAT)
