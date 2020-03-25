Today’s Headlines
- COVID-19 Worst Is Still Ahead For California (LAT)
…L.A. Death Shows Virus Affects All Ages (LAT)
- Santa Monica Announces Fines For Not Staying Home (SM Mirror)
- Metrolink Ridership Down 80%, Trimming Service Starting Thursday (The Source)
- Social Distancing For Bicycling (Biking in L.A.)
- Housing Construction Exempt From L.A. Shutdown (Urbanize)
- Westlake Supportive Housing Approved Under New Streamline Law (Urbanize)
- 5-Story Apartments Planned By Van Nuys Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
- Vegas High-Speed Rail Moving Forward (LAT)
