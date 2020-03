Today’s Headlines

Some COVID-19 Cases Not Tested As Tests Still Being Triaged (LAT)

L.A. Already Effectively Shelter In Place (Curbed)

L.A. Plans Shelters In Rec Centers (Curbed)

Due to Driver COVID-19 Concerns Montebello Trims Bus Service (SGV Tribune)

Less Freeway Car Traffic Means More Speeding and Severe Crashes (LAT)

April CicLAvia Canceled (Biking in L.A.)

It’s Safe To Walk, Hike, Bike (LAT)

…but writer doesnt really acknowledge bicycling as transportation Metrolink Receives $10.7M Grant For Burbank, Glendale Improvements (The Hub)

Covina Homeowners Sue Over 10 Freeway Expansion Impacts (SGV Tribune)

