Video: Gardner Street Bridge Housing an Important Success Story

Stories from the Frontline has a new video out telling the success story of Gardner Street Women’s Bridge Housing Center.

According to an L.A. Times recap, the Gardner Street building was a city library built in 1958. In 2004, the city shuttered it, and the building sat vacant, becoming a nuisance. Under the leadership of Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Councilmember David Ryu the building was converted to a 30-bed housing facility for women.

The short video tells the story of how nearby residents were initially concerned, hesitant, and apprehensive. Once the supportive housing facility opened, some of those same neighbors now affirm the importance of the project, and its benefits to the community and to the formerly unhoused women it serves.

The Gardner Street Women’s Bridge Housing Center has been praised by residents, neighbors, advocates, electeds, the press, and even historic preservationists.

Though much of Los Angeles’ – and indeed the world’s – attention has shifted to addressing the coronavirus crisis, it is important remember that L.A.’s homelessness crisis dominated the city’s attention less than two weeks ago. The homelessness crisis remains, and will be worsened by the COVID-19 outbreak. Coronavirus is anticipated to hit unhoused neighbors hard. Angeleno panic-buying of groceries means that some needed staples are in short supply for people less fortunate. More housing – from temporary bridge housing to permanent supportive housing to affordable housing – is very much still needed to improve the health and the quality of life for many of the most vulnerable Angelenos.