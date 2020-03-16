This Week In Livable Streets

sblog_calendar

This looks like it might be the last Streetsblog L.A. calendar for a while. Due to the need for social isolation to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of public meetings are being canceled. SBLA is instead considering a feature along the lines of “get involved from the safety of your own home” – featuring things like: fill out your census, comment on Metro’s NextGen Bus Study, etc. What do you think?

  • Wednesday, Thursday 3/18-19 – As of today, Metro board committee meetings  are scheduled to convene this Wednesday and Thursday – except Construction Committee which has been canceled. At these meetings, the Metro board discusses and decides items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Metro staff reports are available, and watch Metro board meetings from home – both via the Metro board webpage.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week in Livable Streets

By Joe Linton |
Help EYCEJ go door to door to further Exide lead testing and clean-up. Plus Metro meetings, sidewalks, Janette Sadik-Khan, and much more this week. Monday 3/14 – Today – L.A. City Council joint-committee hearing on sidewalk repair. Meeting is at 2 p.m. at Council Chambers (room 340) at City Hall in downtown L.A. Details at agenda. Wednesday and […]

The Week in Livable Streets Events

By Damien Newton |
It’s Bike Week, so there are bike-related events nearly every day. We’re not going to mention every bike week event, nor provide a comprehensive list of Bike to Work Day stops and Happy Hours. But you can find that information here for Metro’s calendar and here for the always over-achieving Bike Week Pasadena. Today – […]