This Week In Livable Streets

This looks like it might be the last Streetsblog L.A. calendar for a while. Due to the need for social isolation to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of public meetings are being canceled. SBLA is instead considering a feature along the lines of “get involved from the safety of your own home” – featuring things like: fill out your census, comment on Metro’s NextGen Bus Study, etc. What do you think?

Wednesday, Thursday 3/18-19 – As of today, Metro board committee meetings are scheduled to convene this Wednesday and Thursday – except Construction Committee which has been canceled. At these meetings, the Metro board discusses and decides items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Metro staff reports are available, and watch Metro board meetings from home – both via the Metro board webpage.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars?