Today’s Headlines

  • Tomorrow Is Election Day – Vote Now At Vote Centers Open Today Until 5 p.m.
    …Find Your Nearest Vote Center (L.A. County Registrar)
    …At Vote Center Screen: Don’t Forget To Hit NEXT To See Full List (ABC7)
    …SBLA Does Not Endorse Candidates, But These Sites Do: LAT, Daily News, Sentinel, Bike the Vote, L.A. Podcast)
    …More Election Coverage at LAist, Curbed
  • Scofflaw Drivers Ignore Police Chief In Crosswalk (CBS)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills 95-Year-Old Pedestrian In Claremont (SGV Tribune)
  • Hollywood Road Rage Driver Faces Felony Changes (ABC7)
  • Destination Crenshaw Breaks Ground (Daily Breeze)
  • Sunset4All Gaining Community Support (Los Feliz Ledger)
  • Fox11 On Metro’s $30M MicroTransit Pilot
  • Getting High-Speed Rail Over Tehachapis Is Expensive (LAT)
  • Burbank Votes To Expand Burbank-Chandler Bike-Walk Path (Burbank Leader)
  • 5-Story Apartment Building Under Construction By Van Nuys Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
  • Coronavirus Could Hit L.A. Homeless Population (LAT)
  • L.A. Homelessness Authority Finds Tracking Homes Difficult (LAT)

