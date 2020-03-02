Today’s Headlines
- Tomorrow Is Election Day – Vote Now At Vote Centers Open Today Until 5 p.m.
…Find Your Nearest Vote Center (L.A. County Registrar)
…At Vote Center Screen: Don’t Forget To Hit NEXT To See Full List (ABC7)
…SBLA Does Not Endorse Candidates, But These Sites Do: LAT, Daily News, Sentinel, Bike the Vote, L.A. Podcast)
…More Election Coverage at LAist, Curbed
- Scofflaw Drivers Ignore Police Chief In Crosswalk (CBS)
- Carnage: Driver Kills 95-Year-Old Pedestrian In Claremont (SGV Tribune)
- Hollywood Road Rage Driver Faces Felony Changes (ABC7)
- Destination Crenshaw Breaks Ground (Daily Breeze)
- Sunset4All Gaining Community Support (Los Feliz Ledger)
- Fox11 On Metro’s $30M MicroTransit Pilot
- Getting High-Speed Rail Over Tehachapis Is Expensive (LAT)
- Burbank Votes To Expand Burbank-Chandler Bike-Walk Path (Burbank Leader)
- 5-Story Apartment Building Under Construction By Van Nuys Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
- Coronavirus Could Hit L.A. Homeless Population (LAT)
- L.A. Homelessness Authority Finds Tracking Homes Difficult (LAT)
