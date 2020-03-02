This Week In Livable Streets

Streets for All hosts a Better Buses panel including Steven Higashide, who wrote the book on better buses! Election Day, Next Gen Bus Study, Foothill Gold Line, Marathon Crash ride, and more!

– ELECTION DAY! If you haven’t already, get out and vote. If you already voted, get your friends to vote! Transit agencies are offering free rides. See SBLA post for more election coverage. Wednesday 3/4 – Streets for All will host a panel discussion on Better Buses, Better Los Angeles. The panel includes Transit Center’s Steven Higashide, Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells, and Move L.A.’s Denny Zane. Moderating the event is Streetsblog’s Joe Linton. The panel will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 3576 Eastham Drive in Culver City. Details at Streets for All and Facebook event.

– The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority is hosting a series of four community meetings for stakeholders to learn the latest about the extension, meet the builders, and understand construction impacts. The station artists will also be on hand to discuss the public artwork planned for their station at their city-specific meetings. Meetings are open house – arrive any time – no formal presentation. All four meetings are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Locations are as follows: at Glendora Library at Bidwell Forum at 140 S. Glendora Avenue; at La Verne Community Center at 3680 D Street in La Verne; at Palomares Park Community Center at 499 E. Arrow Highway in Pomona; and at Stanley Plummer Community Building at 245 E. Bonita Avenue in San Dimas. Details at Construction Authority announcement. Thursday 3/5 and continuing – Metro continues to host a series of many public workshops on its NextGen Bus service reorganization. NextGen is a long-overdue, much-needed network redesign that needs your support. For full schedule and project information, see events tab at Metro NextGen webpage. March and early April NextGen meetings include:

– Thursday 3/5 from 4-7 p.m. at Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex Sproul Room at 13000 Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk

– Saturday 3/7 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Providence Wellness Center at 470 Hawaiian Avenue in Wilmington

– Wednesday, 3/11 from 4-7 p.m. at Asian Youth Center at 100 Clary Avenue in San Gabriel

– Thursday 3/12 from 4-7 p.m. at Chatsworth Branch Library at 21052 Devonshire Street in Chatsworth

– Saturday 3/14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Watts Labor Community Action Center Phoenix Hall at 10950 S. Central Avenue in Watts

– Tuesday, 3/17 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Communities Actively Living Independent and Free Center at 634 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles

– Wednesday 3/18 from 4-7 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library at 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank

– Tuesday 3/24 from 4-7 p.m. at Pacoima City Hall at 13520 Van Nuys Boulevard

– Thursday 3/26 from 4-7 p.m. at Felicia Mahood Center at 11338 Santa Monica Boulevard in west Los Angeles

– Monday 3/30 from 4-7 p.m. at Malibu City Hall at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road

– Saturday 4/4 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at West Angeles North Campus Crystal Room at 3045 Crenshaw Boulevard in south Los Angeles

– The unofficial Marathon crash ride will take place starting at 3 a.m. at the former Tang’s donuts at 4341 W. Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz. Details at Facebook event. Sunday 3/8 – Active SGV will host special sneak peak of the Golden Streets Heart of the Foothills ride (taking place Sunday 4/19) through San Dimas, La Verne and Pomona. This Sunday’s ride will gather at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. departure from Palomares Park at 499 E. Arrow Highway in Pomona. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m