Election Day: Free Metro Rides, Bike-Share, LADOT and More!

Free rides on all LADOT buses, and many other transit providers - on Election Day - tomorrow March 3

Tomorrow – Tuesday March 3rd – is Election Day! Super Tuesday! Streetsblog L.A. is a non-profit organization, so cannot endorse candidates. Nonetheless, SBLA encourages everyone out there to vote!

L.A. County voting is a bit different than prior elections. The county has replaced traditional polling places with new Vote Centers that allow for early voting (open today until 5 p.m.) and even same day registration. There are also a handful of Vote Centers open all night. Find your nearest vote center at the L.A. County Registrar website. Vote at any Vote Center – including at Metro’s One Gateway Plaza headquarters behind Union Station and at El Monte bus station.

Voters do not need to vote at the nearest vote center to where you are registered. On electronic screens, make sure to hit “next” to see all the names in races with more than four candidates. Avoid the last minute crowds – vote early!

L.A. County now has Vote Centers - open for early voting. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
L.A. County now has Vote Centers – open for early voting. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

For election day, many mobility providers are offering free rides:

Readers who are undecided might consider consulting various websites that do endorse candidates: Los Angeles TimesDaily News, Daily Breeze, Sentinel, Pasadena Star-News, L.A. County Republican Party, L.A. County Democratic Party, Stonewall Democratic Club, L.A. County Federation of Labor, East Area Progressive Democrats, Bike the Vote, and/or L.A. Podcast. Also find basic candidate position summaries at LAist and Curbed.

LANowElectionDayMarch2020
LAnow microtransit offering free rides tomorrow

