CicLAvia on Central Avenue – Open Thread

CicLAvia - South L.A. on Central Avenue yesterday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
CicLAvia - South L.A. on Central Avenue yesterday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, southern California enjoyed its second all-South Los Angeles open streets event: CicLAvia – South L.A.

This was the first open streets event on Central Avenue in South Los Angeles. An early CicLAvia did take place on part of Central Avenue, but only extended as far south as the African American Firefighter Museum. A Southeast L.A. route touched on the Watts Towers. Yesterday’s festival showcased the historic Central Avenue Jazz District, Florence-Firestone, and Watts, including the iconic Watts Towers.

The kick-off took place at the intersection of Central Avenue and 27th Street. Speakers included Metro board chair and Inglewood Mayor James Butts, L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price, and Olympic medalist Jeanette Bolden, owner of the famous longstanding 27th Street Bakery.

27th Street Baker proprietor xxx welcomes CicLAvia
27th Street Baker proprietor Jeanette Bolden welcomes CicLAvia – South L.A.

The weather was cloudy and a bit cool – great weather for outside activities like bicycling, walking, skating, and running. The route was easily accessed via the Metro A Line. Attendance was great – tens of thousands of people of all ages and sizes and races participated.

View this post on Instagram

Live from South Los Angeles #ciclavia

A post shared by sparklemt (@sparklemt) on

CicLAvia makes space for youth on streets that are full of cars at other times
CicLAvia makes space for youth on streets that are full of cars at other times

View this post on Instagram

CicLAvia South LA. #ciclavia

A post shared by Full Wolf Productions (@fullwolfproductions) on

View this post on Instagram

#ciclavia #southla

A post shared by Viva Joy Riot (@vivajoyriot) on

The next CicLAvia will take place on Sunday April 26 and will extend from Mid-City to Venice along Venice Boulevard. Other upcoming open streets events include:

Readers – how was your CicLAvia – South L.A. experience yesterday?

Young girl scootering down Central Avenue at yesterday's CicLAvia - South L.A.
Young girl scootering down Central Avenue at yesterday’s CicLAvia – South L.A.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Changes at CicLAvia: New Route, New Dates

By Damien Newton |
Change is in the air for CicLAvia, the gigantic car-free party that has changed the way Angelenos think about their streets.  First, the date for this October’s CicLAvia V has been moved forward from the original date of October 14 to October 7.  With the city planning to bring a space ship through the streets […]