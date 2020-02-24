CicLAvia on Central Avenue – Open Thread

Yesterday, southern California enjoyed its second all-South Los Angeles open streets event: CicLAvia – South L.A.

This was the first open streets event on Central Avenue in South Los Angeles. An early CicLAvia did take place on part of Central Avenue, but only extended as far south as the African American Firefighter Museum. A Southeast L.A. route touched on the Watts Towers. Yesterday’s festival showcased the historic Central Avenue Jazz District, Florence-Firestone, and Watts, including the iconic Watts Towers.

The kick-off took place at the intersection of Central Avenue and 27th Street. Speakers included Metro board chair and Inglewood Mayor James Butts, L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price, and Olympic medalist Jeanette Bolden, owner of the famous longstanding 27th Street Bakery.

The weather was cloudy and a bit cool – great weather for outside activities like bicycling, walking, skating, and running. The route was easily accessed via the Metro A Line. Attendance was great – tens of thousands of people of all ages and sizes and races participated.

The next CicLAvia will take place on Sunday April 26 and will extend from Mid-City to Venice along Venice Boulevard. Other upcoming open streets events include:

Readers – how was your CicLAvia – South L.A. experience yesterday?