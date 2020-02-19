Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Why Is CA Dragging Heels On Speed Law Reforms?
- Metro NextGen Study Will Pretty Much End Rapid Bus Lines (Curbed)
- L.A. Backlash Against ICE Sanctuary City Crackdown (LAT)
- Uber Shutters L.A. Office, Laying Off About 80 (LAT)
- Carnage: Pomona Solo Crash Leaves One Dead, Two Critical (SGV Tribune)
- LAHSA Adopts Distaster Model To Respond To Homelessness Crisis (LAist)
- Planning Commission Supports Fairfax Homeless Housing – Against Process Appeal (Curbed)
- Mixed-Income Housing Proposed At Metro MacArthur Park Station Site (Urbanize)
- Pomona Metrolink Station Adjacent Veteran Housing Breaks Ground (Urbanize)
- Expo Line Section Shut Down Due To Presidential Motorcade (Metro Twitter)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA