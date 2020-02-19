Today’s Headlines

  • LAT Editorial: Why Is CA Dragging Heels On Speed Law Reforms?
  • Metro NextGen Study Will Pretty Much End Rapid Bus Lines (Curbed)
  • L.A. Backlash Against ICE Sanctuary City Crackdown (LAT)
  • Uber Shutters L.A. Office, Laying Off About 80 (LAT)
  • Carnage: Pomona Solo Crash Leaves One Dead, Two Critical (SGV Tribune)
  • LAHSA Adopts Distaster Model To Respond To Homelessness Crisis (LAist)
  • Planning Commission Supports Fairfax Homeless Housing – Against Process Appeal (Curbed)
  • Mixed-Income Housing Proposed At Metro MacArthur Park Station Site (Urbanize)
  • Pomona Metrolink Station Adjacent Veteran Housing Breaks Ground (Urbanize)
  • Expo Line Section Shut Down Due To Presidential Motorcade (Metro Twitter)

