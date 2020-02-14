Today’s Headlines

  • Longtime Safety Advocate George Wolfberg Dies at Age 82 (Biking In LA)
  • Here’s a List of the Most Dangerous Intersections in LA… (XTown)
  • …Surprise! Most Are in the Valley (CBS2)
  • SaMo Council Votes to Go Forward with Safer Wilshire (SMDP)
  • Will LA Start Building Public Housing Again? (Curbed)
  • Student Ridership in Sacramento Doubles Since Students Given Free Rides (SacBee)
  • The Fight Over S.B. 50 Provided Cover to Pass a Host of Other Progressive Housing, Zoning Bills (California Planning & Development Report)
  • Garcetti Still Working with Trump Admin on Homeless Services (LAT)
  • OpEd: Ticketing/Arresting Homeless Only Makes Problems Worse (Daily News)
  • BP Wants to “Go Green,” But Those Huge Profits Will Be Hard to Give up (Forbes)

National Headlines at StreetsblogUSA. Statewide ones at SBCAL.