Today’s Headlines

Longtime Safety Advocate George Wolfberg Dies at Age 82 (Biking In LA)

Here’s a List of the Most Dangerous Intersections in LA… (XTown)

…Surprise! Most Are in the Valley (CBS2)

SaMo Council Votes to Go Forward with Safer Wilshire (SMDP)

Will LA Start Building Public Housing Again? (Curbed)

Student Ridership in Sacramento Doubles Since Students Given Free Rides (SacBee)

The Fight Over S.B. 50 Provided Cover to Pass a Host of Other Progressive Housing, Zoning Bills (California Planning & Development Report)

Garcetti Still Working with Trump Admin on Homeless Services (LAT)

OpEd: Ticketing/Arresting Homeless Only Makes Problems Worse (Daily News)

BP Wants to “Go Green,” But Those Huge Profits Will Be Hard to Give up (Forbes)

National Headlines at StreetsblogUSA. Statewide ones at SBCAL.