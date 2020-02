Today’s Headlines

Make the Oscars Hollywood Street Closures Permanent (Curbed)

LAPD Blames Pedestrians For Drivers Killing Actor Orson Bean (ABC7, Biking in L.A.)

…Bean’s Killing Sparks Call For Pedestrian Safety (LAT)

Driver Kills One In Monterey Park Crash (SGV Tribune)

LAPD Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured 92-Year-Old In Westlake (CBS2)

Angelenos Vote For Transit, But Many Don’t Ride (The Economist)

46-Unit Supportive Housing Planned In Van Nuys (Urbanize)

Ryu Exploring Safe Parking At Sherman Oaks Encampment Site (Daily News)

The Real Reason California’s Up-Zoning Bill Failed (Curbed)

