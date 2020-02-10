This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Magnolia Boulevard widening (really?!?), Metro NextGen Bus Study meetings, T-Committee, and Emerald Necklace ride.

Monday 2/10 – Tonight, the NoHo Neighborhood Council is hearing a city presentation on the wrongheaded 0.5-mile $8.4 million Magnolia road-widening. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the North Hollywood Senior Center at 5301 Tujunga Avenue – a couple blocks west of the Metro North Hollywood Station. Details at SBLA post and meeting agenda.

– Tonight, the NoHo Neighborhood Council is hearing a city presentation on the wrongheaded 0.5-mile $8.4 million Magnolia road-widening. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the North Hollywood Senior Center at 5301 Tujunga Avenue – a couple blocks west of the Metro North Hollywood Station. Details at SBLA post and meeting agenda. Monday 2/10 and continuing – Metro continues to host a series of many public workshops on its NextGen Bus service reorganization. NextGen is a long-overdue much-needed network redesign that needs your support. February workshops include:

– Monday 2/10 from 4-7 p.m. at El Monte Station, 3501 Santa Anita Avenue in El Monte

– Wednesday 2/12 from 4-7 p.m. at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood

– Thursday 2/13 from 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater Building, 16401 Paramount Boulevard in Paramount

– Wednesday 2/19 from 4-7 p.m. at East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez in Monterey Park

– Thursday 2/20 from 4-7 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center at 85 E. Holly Street in Pasadena

– Saturday 2/22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Metro Board Room, One Gateway Plaza in Los Angeles

– Tuesday 2/25 from 4-7 p.m. at Bell Community Center at 6250 Pine Avenue in the city of Bell

– Wednesday 2/26 from 4-7 p.m. at The Foundation Center, 11633 S. Western Avenue in South Los Angeles

– Thursday 2/27 from 4-7 p.m. at Rose Goldwater Community Center, 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park

Many additional NextGen workshops will take place in March. For full schedule and project information, see events tab at Metro NextGen webpage.

– The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various items, including Expo Line prioritization, Vision Zero, and more. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at City Hall room 1010 at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda. Sunday 2/16 – Active SGV will host an Emerald Necklace Bike Train ride. The ride will gather at 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. departure from the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m