SGV Connect 57: Metro’s Plans for Buses and the Gold Line Eastside Extension

Metro is conducting outreach on two big projects that could dramatically change the way people move about the San Gabriel Valley, and even throughout L.A. County: the Metro Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 (also known as the Eastside Gold Line Extension) and the NextGen Bus Study.

The last of the outreach meetings for the Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 is tomorrow, Saturday 2/8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ark Montebello (details). To get you information about the ways the Eastside Gold Line might grow, Kris Fortin interviews four members of the outreach team: David Mieger, Jenny Cristales-Cevallos, Lauren Cencic and Lilian De Loza.

If you can’t make the meeting, but want to learn more about the project and options being considered, visit Metro’s project webpage or this recent post at The Source.

Metro is also holding meetings for its NextGen Bus Study that will revamp the way the agency schedules and manages its gigantic bus network. After initial outreach last year, Metro is holding meetings on proposed changes throughout the entire county, including a meeting at the El Monte Bus Station Monday night. Damien gets the rundown with Stephen Tu, the Director of Service Planning at Metro.

For a full list of NextGen meetings, which continue through February and March, see Metro’s NextGen events webpage. More details on the plan at Metro’s NextGen Bus Study page.

