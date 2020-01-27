This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Metro NextGen Bus meetings, Venice Blvd for All, Orange Line Transit Neighborhood Plans, West L.A. Mobility Mixer, Ride Around Pomona, and more.

Tuesday 1/28 – Streets for All will host a #VeniceBlvd4All meeting to work on a plan to activate folks for a safer, greener Venice Boulevard. The meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 3576 Eastham Drive in Culver City. Details at Facebook event.

– Streets for All will host a #VeniceBlvd4All meeting to work on a plan to activate folks for a safer, greener Venice Boulevard. The meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 3576 Eastham Drive in Culver City. Details at Facebook event. Thursday 1/30 – The Los Angeles City Planning Department will host the second of two open house meetings on the Orange Line Transit Neighborhood Plan, which will propose targeted land-use and zoning changes near the Sepulveda, Van Nuys, and North Hollywood Metro Orange Line BRT stations. This week’s meeting will be from 5-7:30 p.m. at North Hollywood Regional Library at 5211 Tujunga Avenue. Details at City Planning webpage.

– The Los Angeles City Planning Department will host the second of two open house meetings on the Orange Line Transit Neighborhood Plan, which will propose targeted land-use and zoning changes near the Sepulveda, Van Nuys, and North Hollywood Metro Orange Line BRT stations. This week’s meeting will be from 5-7:30 p.m. at North Hollywood Regional Library at 5211 Tujunga Avenue. Details at City Planning webpage. Thursday 1/30 – Bike West L.A., Central L.A. Bike Ambassadors, L.A. County Bicycle Coalition, Santa Monica Spoke, and Bike Culver City will host their Mobility Mixer 2020 event from 7-9 p.m. at The Bike Shop California at 3770 Motor Avenue in West Los Angeles. Details at Santa Monica Spoke or Facebook event.

– Bike West L.A., Central L.A. Bike Ambassadors, L.A. County Bicycle Coalition, Santa Monica Spoke, and Bike Culver City will host their Mobility Mixer 2020 event from 7-9 p.m. at The Bike Shop California at 3770 Motor Avenue in West Los Angeles. Details at Santa Monica Spoke or Facebook event. Starting Saturday 2/1 – Metro will host a series of more than 20 public workshops on its NextGen Bus service reorganization. February workshops include:

– Saturday 2/1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.A. Trade Technical College Aspen Hall TE-101, AT 2215 S. Grand Avenue in South L.A. (Facebook event)

– Tuesday 2/4 from 4-7 p.m. at Grand Annex at 434 W. 6th Street in San Pedro

– Wednesday 2/5 from 4-7 p.m. at Marvin Braude Constituent Center, 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys

– Monday 2/10 from 4-7 p.m. at El Monte Station, 3501 Santa Anita Avenue in El Monte

– Wednesday 2/12 from 4-7 p.m. at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood

– Thursday 2/13 from 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater Building, 16401 Paramount Boulevard in Paramount

– Wednesday 2/19 from 4-7 p.m. at East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez in Monterey Park

– Thursday 2/20 from 4-7 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center at 85 E. Holly Street in Pasadena

– Saturday 2/22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Metro Board Room, One Gateway Plaza in Los Angeles

– Tuesday 2/25 from 4-7 p.m. at Bell Community Center at 6250 Pine Avenue in the city of Bell

– Wednesday 2/26 from 4-7 p.m. at The Foundation Center, 11633 S. Western Avenue in South Los Angeles

– Thursday 2/27 from 4-7 p.m. at Rose Goldwater Community Center, 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park

Many additional NextGen workshops will take place in March. For full schedule and project information, see events tab at Metro NextGen webpage.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m