Join Families for Safe Streets and Streetsblog for a Forum on Traffic Safety in CD12 Both Councilmember John Lee and Doctor Loraine Lundquist invited to participate.

Join Streetsblog Los Angeles and Southern California Families for Safe Streets for the “L.A. City Council District 12 Transportation Town Hall,” on February 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Northridge Branch Library. The event will be moderated by John Yi, the Executive Director for Los Angeles Walks.

RSVP to join us by clicking here. The event is free and open to the public.

Both candidates for CD 12, incumbent Councilmember John Lee and challenger Loraine Lundquist, have been invited to attend. As of this writing, Dr. Lundquist has confirmed her attendance, but organizers are still waiting for word from Councilmember Lee. Also, as of this writing, this is the only public event that has invited both candidates to attend and present their views.

The primary election will be held on March 3, and since there are only two candidates running it is wildly unlikely the contest will move to a general election. A candidate needs 50%+1 vote to be elected. Lee and Lundquist ran against each other last year in a special election.