This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Homeless count, Walk for Safe Streets, Metro board, city sweeps policy, Atwater pedestrian bridge, BUSted storytelling, and more.

Tuesday-Wednesday 1/21-23 – Volunteer for the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Sign up at L.A. Homeless Services Authority website.

– Volunteer for the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Sign up at L.A. Homeless Services Authority website. Tuesday 1/21 – Ktown for All is encouraging people to attend the L.A. City Council Energy, Climate Change, and Environmental Justice Committee today at 1 p.m. to speak out against the city’s dehumanizing sweeps. The meeting takes place at room 1010 at City Hall, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at Ktown for All and meeting agenda.

– Ktown for All is encouraging people to attend the L.A. City Council Energy, Climate Change, and Environmental Justice Committee today at 1 p.m. to speak out against the city’s dehumanizing sweeps. The meeting takes place at room 1010 at City Hall, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at Ktown for All and meeting agenda. Wednesday 1/22 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss various items. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. in City Hall room 1010, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.

– The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss various items. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. in City Hall room 1010, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda. Wednesday 1/22 and next week Thursday 1/30 – The Los Angeles City Planning Department will host two open house meetings where attendees can learn about and provide feedback on the Orange Line Transit Neighborhood Plan, which will propose targeted land-use and zoning changes near the Sepulveda, Van Nuys, and North Hollywood Metro Orange Line BRT stations. First meeting is 1/22, from 5-8 p.m. at Marvin Braude San Fernando Valley Constituent Services Center, 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard, Room 1B – First Floor Public Meeting Room, in Van Nuys. Second meeting is 5-7:30 p.m. at North Hollywood Regional Library at 5211 Tujunga Avenue. Details at City Planning webpage.

and next week – The Los Angeles City Planning Department will host two open house meetings where attendees can learn about and provide feedback on the Orange Line Transit Neighborhood Plan, which will propose targeted land-use and zoning changes near the Sepulveda, Van Nuys, and North Hollywood Metro Orange Line BRT stations. at Marvin Braude San Fernando Valley Constituent Services Center, 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard, Room 1B – First Floor Public Meeting Room, in Van Nuys. at North Hollywood Regional Library at 5211 Tujunga Avenue. Details at City Planning webpage. Thursday 1/23 – The Metro board will meet to discuss and decide business, including NextGen bus service improvements, Mobility on Demand pilot, and more. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board page.

– The Metro board will meet to discuss and decide business, including NextGen bus service improvements, Mobility on Demand pilot, and more. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board page. Thursday 1/23 – CiclaValley will host a Ghost Bike Placement for Jesus Urbina this Thursday at 8 p.m. in Arleta. Details at Facebook event.

– CiclaValley will host a Ghost Bike Placement for Jesus Urbina this Thursday at 8 p.m. in Arleta. Details at Facebook event. Friday 1/24 – The Atwater Village Neighborhood Council will host a walk audit on Fletcher Drive. The walking meeting will start at 3:30 p.m. at 3099 La Clede Avenue. Details on event flier.

– The Atwater Village Neighborhood Council will host a walk audit on Fletcher Drive. The walking meeting will start at 3:30 p.m. at 3099 La Clede Avenue. Details on event flier. Saturday 1/25 – City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council are celebrating the opening of the new Red Car Pedestrian Bridge over the L.A. River, just downstream from the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge. Festivities will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details at Facebook event.

– City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council are celebrating the opening of the new Red Car Pedestrian Bridge over the L.A. River, just downstream from the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge. Festivities will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details at Facebook event. Sunday 1/26 – Los Angeles River Communities for Environmental Equity, Keep Rowena Safe, and SoCal Families for Safe Streets will host a Walk for Safe Streets. The date commemorates the hit-and-run crash that killed Cristina Garcia while she was walking on Hyperion Avenue. The walk will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe at 2106 Hyperion in Los Feliz. Details at Facebook event.

– Los Angeles River Communities for Environmental Equity, Keep Rowena Safe, and SoCal Families for Safe Streets will host a Walk for Safe Streets. The date commemorates the hit-and-run crash that killed Cristina Garcia while she was walking on Hyperion Avenue. The walk will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe at 2106 Hyperion in Los Feliz. Details at Facebook event. Sunday 1/26 – BUSted hosts a night of true stories about getting around L.A. without driving. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Stories Books and Cafe at 1716 W. Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m