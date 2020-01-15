Today’s Headlines

  • Feuding Neighborhood Councils Threaten Westwood Bike Lane Proposal (Daily Bruin)
  • Metro Seeks State Funds to Extend Green Line Platforms (Urbanize)
  • L.A. City Sidewalk Repair EIR Open For Public Comment (Canoga Park NC)
  • Copper Wire Theft A Problem For Metro (LAist)
  • Take Metro to Women’s March This Saturday (The Source)
  • In Long Beach, Violent Crime Is Up, Overall Crime and Bike Theft Are Down (Long Beach Post)
  • Podium-Parking 318-Home Development Rising at Chinatown Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Redlined Neighborhoods More Likely to Be Hotter, Have Fewer Trees (NPR)
  • Should Public Transit Be Free? (NY Times)
  • British Tabloid Teases Bruce Willis for Wearing a Helmet While Riding E-Bike (The Sun)

