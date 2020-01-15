Today’s Headlines
- Feuding Neighborhood Councils Threaten Westwood Bike Lane Proposal (Daily Bruin)
- Metro Seeks State Funds to Extend Green Line Platforms (Urbanize)
- L.A. City Sidewalk Repair EIR Open For Public Comment (Canoga Park NC)
- Copper Wire Theft A Problem For Metro (LAist)
- Take Metro to Women’s March This Saturday (The Source)
- In Long Beach, Violent Crime Is Up, Overall Crime and Bike Theft Are Down (Long Beach Post)
- Podium-Parking 318-Home Development Rising at Chinatown Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
- Redlined Neighborhoods More Likely to Be Hotter, Have Fewer Trees (NPR)
- Should Public Transit Be Free? (NY Times)
- British Tabloid Teases Bruce Willis for Wearing a Helmet While Riding E-Bike (The Sun)
Get National Headlines at Streetsblog USA, State Headlines at Streetsblog CA