This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Four corners walk, Silver Lake river-bike connections, Pasadena VMT vs. LOS, Metro committees, Sepulveda rail, and more.

Monday 1/13 – The Pasadena City Council will hear an informational item on transportation performance measures, especially including VMT – Vehicle Miles Traveled. The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition is urging folks to email and/or attend the meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at Pasadena City Council Chambers, 100 Garfield Avenue, 2nd floor. Details at PCSC alert or SBLA coverage.

Tuesday 1/14 – At the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Transportation and Safety Committee meeting, Neighborhoods United for Safe Streets will be making a presentation on connecting the Rowena Avenue bike lanes to the L.A. River path and to Atwater Village. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Bellevue Park Recreation Center at 826 Lucile Avenue. (No agenda or details online.)

Tuesday 1/15 – CiclaValley will host a candlelight vigil to honor the life of L.A. County Sheriff Detective Amber Leist, who was killed by an inattentive driver while walking across a San Fernando Valley street yesterday. Meet at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Riverside Driver and Whitsett Avenue in Valley Village. Details at Facebook event.

Wednesday 1/15 – The city of Los Angeles Pedestrian Advisory Committee will meet to discuss various walkability matters. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. at the offices of Para Los Niños, room 273, at 760 S. Westmoreland Avenue in the MacArthur Park neighborhood. Details at meeting agenda.

Wednesday and Thursday 1/15-16 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and decide business in advance of next week's full board meeting. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board page.

Thursday 1/16 – The Transit Coalition will host a talk on Metro's Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor Project. The dinner/meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Metro Headquarters, Union Station Conference Room at One Gateway Plaza behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Event details and purchase tickets at Eventbrite.

Sunday 1/19 – Los Angeles Walks will host its LA4Corners East Leg Walk starting at 8:45 a.m. at Debs Park at 3603 Boundary Avenue in Northeast Los Angeles. Details at L.A. Walks or Facebook event.

Sunday 1/19 – Streetsblog cannot endorse electoral candidates, but SBLA readers might consider supporting any candidates you favor. This Sunday, Bike the Vote L.A. is hosting a volunteer kick-off for an L.A. City Council candidate – see Bike the Vote or Facebook event for additional information.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m