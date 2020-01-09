Today’s Headlines

Events: Active SGV Hosts Screening of “Life in Plastic: California’s Recycling Woes” Tonight! (Twitter)

Why Is Vision Zero Failing in LA? KCRW Talks to Alissa Walker.

New Legislation Would Waive Enviro Clearances for Homeless Shelters (LAT)

Biking In L.A. Dismantles Weird Study That Shows Rise in Scooter Crashes

Oakland Unveils “Adaptive Scooters” for Users with Different Needs (Streetsblog SF)

CA’s Renewable Energy Mandates Have Helped Reduce Carbon Emissions, but Several Republicans Want to Pause Them (CalMatters)

More Headlines at Streetsblog USA and Streetsblog CAL