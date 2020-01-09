Today’s Headlines

Events: Active SGV Hosts Screening of “Life in Plastic: California’s Recycling Woes” Tonight! (Twitter)

  • Why Is Vision Zero Failing in LA? KCRW Talks to Alissa Walker.
  • New Legislation Would Waive Enviro Clearances for Homeless Shelters (LAT)
  • Biking In L.A. Dismantles Weird Study That Shows Rise in Scooter Crashes
  • Oakland Unveils “Adaptive Scooters” for Users with Different Needs (Streetsblog SF)
  • CA’s Renewable Energy Mandates Have Helped Reduce Carbon Emissions, but Several Republicans Want to Pause Them (CalMatters)

